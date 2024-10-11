Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 175,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 466,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. 3,001,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,258,785. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

