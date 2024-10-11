Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,177 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

