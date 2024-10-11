Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $95.13. 551,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,047. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

