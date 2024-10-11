Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 104,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

