Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 7,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 95,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $136,754.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

