Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat Acquires 76,371 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 76,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $12,219.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,516,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,669.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:UNOV opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

