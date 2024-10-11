Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires 208 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($36.53) per share, with a total value of £5,805.28 ($7,597.54).

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,736 ($35.81) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,390 ($31.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,143 ($41.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 6,641.22%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

