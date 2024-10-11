Insider Buying: Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,125.00.
Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.9 %
TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.72. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
