Insider Buying: Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,125.00.

Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00.

TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.72. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

