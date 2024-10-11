Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Purchases C$14,100.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Patrick Triggs acquired 94,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,530.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Patrick Triggs acquired 94,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Patrick Triggs acquired 100,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Patrick Triggs acquired 10,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$550.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Patrick Triggs acquired 261,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Patrick Triggs acquired 34,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Triggs purchased 100,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Patrick Triggs purchased 178,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,790.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %

HPY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

