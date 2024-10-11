Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,703,906 shares in the company, valued at $57,890,627.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xiao Xing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

