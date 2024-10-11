Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $802,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,168,161.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

