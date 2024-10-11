Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,813,323. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 971,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $521,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.