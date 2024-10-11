Insider Selling: Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$62,125.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 5.5 %

BRC stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 3.15. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

