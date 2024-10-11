Insider Selling: Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Sells 159,626 Shares of Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) insider Bill Hocking sold 159,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.28), for a total transaction of £521,977.02 ($683,126.58).

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 318 ($4.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,271.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 332 ($4.34).

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

