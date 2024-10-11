Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Sells 32,780 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE MPW opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

