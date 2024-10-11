Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,828,057.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94.

Intapp stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

