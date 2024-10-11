Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

