International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.21 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 684.75 ($8.96). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.85), with a volume of 42,721 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 678.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 658.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a market cap of £250.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Biotechnology news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 1,407 shares of International Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £9,975.63 ($13,055.40). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

