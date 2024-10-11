International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $231.67 and last traded at $231.53. 1,099,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,197,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

