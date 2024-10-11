Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.380 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $619.30 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.