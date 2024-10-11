Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.11. 5,656,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,674,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Specifically, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

