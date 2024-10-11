Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.35.

ISRG opened at $483.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.69. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

