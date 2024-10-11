Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,305 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 136,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1614 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

