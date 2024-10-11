Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO opened at $24.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

