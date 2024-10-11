Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 131.1% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the September 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
