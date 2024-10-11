Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Up 131.1% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the September 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

