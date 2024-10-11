Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

