Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and traded as high as $45.12. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 9,640 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:PXI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.