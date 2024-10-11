Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.26. 12,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.