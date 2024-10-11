Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.26. 12,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 14,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.