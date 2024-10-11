Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 14,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,778. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

