Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 188,777 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $22.15.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

