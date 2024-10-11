Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.16. 104,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,210. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

