Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

