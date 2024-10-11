Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 1406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $961.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

