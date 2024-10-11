Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after purchasing an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.03. 482,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,431. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

