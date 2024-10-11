Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Invesco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 5,321.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

