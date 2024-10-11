Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.03 and last traded at $179.92, with a volume of 1824666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

