Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 215,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

