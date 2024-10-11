Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.73 and last traded at $105.73. 62,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 484.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $51,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

