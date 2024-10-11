Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Position Lessened by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000.

CZA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

