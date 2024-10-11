Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 11th (ACHC, ADUS, ALHC, AMZN, ANIP, ARDT, ARHS, ASTH, AX, BASFY)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 11th:

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX). They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). They issued a $288.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.