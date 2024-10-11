Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 11th (ACHC, ADUS, ALHC, AMZN, ANIP, ARDT, ARHS, ASTH, AX, BASFY)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 11th:

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS). They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX). They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). They issued a $288.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

