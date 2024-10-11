Investors Purchase High Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 157% compared to the average volume of 3,968 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $98.88 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

