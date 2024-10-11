Investors Purchase High Volume of POET Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,873 call options.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of POET Technologies stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.30.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

