IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Cut by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 213,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.36.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

