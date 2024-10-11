Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Down 34.4% – Here’s Why

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 34.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Irwin Naturals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Irwin Naturals Company Profile

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

