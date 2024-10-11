iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 153,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

