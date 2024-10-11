iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 59.9% in September

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.