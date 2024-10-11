iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 59.9% in September

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,076,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.