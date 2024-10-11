iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 235,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,206. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.