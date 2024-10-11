iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

