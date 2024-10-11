iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

