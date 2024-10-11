iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,751,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. 82,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.